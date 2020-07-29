Fire guts church building in Jersey County

The Godfrey Fire Protection District shared photos of the fire on Facebook, showing large flames taking over Dow Southern Baptist Church

DOW, Illinois — An early morning fire gutted a church in Jersey County.

Crews with at least two fire departments responded to Dow Southern Baptist Church at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District shared photos of the fire on Facebook, showing large flames taking over the building.

The view from Sky5 Wednesday morning showed the fire had been knocked down, but the church was heavily damaged. The roof was almost entirely gone, part of a wall had collapsed and the inside of the church was charred and burned.

Smoke was still coming out of the building at around 7 a.m. Several fire trucks and crews remained at the scene putting out hot spots.

The Q.E.M. Fire District is the lead agency working the fire. The Godfrey fire department was called in to help.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.