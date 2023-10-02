Dozens of St. Louis' homeless being forced to move off City Hall lawn Monday night

A spokesperson said St. Louis made the decision to "decommission" the encampment by enforcing a curfew law that effectively closes city parks from 10 p.m.–6 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people living in a makeshift encampment on the lawn of St. Louis' City Hall are being forced to move Monday night.

A spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city made the decision to "decommission" the encampment at 10:01 p.m. Monday by enforcing a curfew law that effectively closes parks in the city between 10 p.m.–6 a.m. unless a person has a permit issued by the Board of Public Service or the Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

City Hall sits on a plot of land known as Washington Square Park, one of six parks along Market Street in the Downtown West Neighborhood. Across Market Street is Poekler Park, where many of the city's homeless have long sheltered.

"While the decision was not an easy one to make, we have done so based on (several) serious factors," spokesperson Nick Dunne said in a statement.

Dunne cited about 50 police calls for service between Aug. 14 and Sept. 28; more than 30 EMS calls for service for overdoses, seizures and other medical emergencies; fighting between people who live in the encampment and passersby; an increase in calls from city employees reporting being accosted at work; and drug paraphernalia.

Over the past several weeks, the number of tents on the lawn has grown from two to more than 25.

Dunne said representatives from the city’s Department of Human Services have visited the site nearly three dozen times in the past two months to "connect individuals with permanent housing, shelter and supportive services."

"More than a dozen have accepted the resources offered to them so far," Dunne said. "All individuals at the encampment have been offered shelter with supportive services on numerous occasions and will be offered shelter again (Monday night), as we have space available."

St. Louis Alderman Tom Oldenburg said he agrees with the decision to remove the emcampment.

"Everyone was offered a spot in a shelter. Tent encampments anywhere are unhealthy and unsafe environments," he said.

Oldenberg said he would like to see a copy of a bill being touted by Aldermanic President Megan Green and Alderman Alisha Sonnier known as the "Unhoused Bill of Rights," which would require a 30-day notice when an encampment is disbanded.

"The 30 days' notice gives time for our service providers to find places for them to go," Green said. "The tents at City Hall are not related to this bill. The bill is simply stating that if encampments are broken up, then the city must have appropriate shelter for people living in encampments to go to, and we must take care of their belongings."

"Reforms will, in part, decriminalize homelessness, create a pathway for safe camping areas and remove barriers to establishing shelters that provide much-needed resources to the unhoused community," said Green's spokesman Yusuf Daneshyar.