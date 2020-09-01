ST. LOUIS — A brewery in Maryland Heights is doing its part to help Australia as the country battles widespread bushfires.

Maryland Heights brewery Six Mile Bridge has two drinks that are made with Galaxy hops from Australia, its Double IPA and new, limited-edition, Non-Alcoholic Citrus Hop Water. In an effort to help the country as it continues to struggle with devastating wildfires, Six Mile will be donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of the two drinks to Australia’s Country Fire Authority and WIRES Emergency Wildlife Fund.

Six Mile will be donating the proceeds from sales of those two drinks at their Taproom on Dorsett from now until Jan. 22.

The hop water is a new item the brewery describes as "refreshing and effervescent carbonated water flavored with hops, orange zest, and lime."

If you live in St. Louis and are looking for other ways to help Australia, knitters are crafting to help wildlife.

In Missouri, anyone who is interested in donating items, materials or money to cover shipping costs can click here for a list of drop-off sites. There are two drop-off sites in St. Louis.

A GoFundMe and t-shirt fundraiser have also been created to raise money for supplies and shipping costs.

