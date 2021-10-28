Dupo house fire sends young girl to hospital

It is unknown if the young girl suffered injuries or was taken to the hospital as a precaution

DUPO, Ill. — A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a fire at a home in Dupo early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house along Edwin Drive after midnight. The fire started at the back of the home and flames and smoke could be seen coming through the roof.

There was damage to the upper side of the home and to the back deck.

At this time, it unknown if the young girl suffered injuries in the fire or was taken to the hospital as a precaution.