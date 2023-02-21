Person dead in car fire at East Alton storage facility

No details were released about the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST ALTON, Ill. — A person died Tuesday morning in a car fire at storage facility units in East Alton.

The fire happened at the Stor All storage units, located near 642 W. Saint Louis Avenue in East Alton, Illinois.

5 On Your Side photos from the scene show a truck that appears to have been in or driven into one of the units. The truck was severely burned.

The East Alton Fire Department and police were on the scene of the fire.

Officials at the scene confirmed one person had died in the car fire. No details were released about the victim.

No other information was released about the fire.