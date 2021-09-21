Fallen Independence police officer donates kidney to Springfield officer

Springfield Officer Mark Priebe had a kidney transplant at SLU and his donor was 22-year-old Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans who was killed on duty

ST. LOUIS — Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans from Independence, Missouri, was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

But as an organ donor, he continues to help people even in the afterlife. Turns out, he was a match for Springfield, Missouri Police Officer Mark Priebe who was in need of a kidney transplant.

"It's hard for us to be happy and smile when we know that he lost his life, doing what he wanted to do," Officer Priebe's wife Heather Priebe said.

Heather Priebe said it was a bittersweet moment when they found out her husband, Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe would receive a kidney, donated from the fallen 22-year-old Independence officer.

"Heartbreaking to say the least, just because even though I don't know him he's still a brother in blue and he's a brand new officer, started out, I started out when I was 21, over 20 years ago and he's just getting started in his career," Mark Priebe said.

Madrid-Evans was killed in the line of duty last week. Priebe had a near-death experience on the job last year, responding to a call about a disruptive man in front of the Springfield Police headquarters.

"Unfortunately, when he pulled in I was trying to wave him over, and he decided he was just going to run me over and I couldn't get out of the way quick enough. He turned his vehicle towards me and gunned it and I ended up getting run over in front of the headquarters there," Mark Priebe said.

That injury left him paralyzed from the waist down which complicated his 17-year battle with kidney disease.

They came to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital on the transplant list in August. Registered Nurse Cody Wooley coordinated the transplant.

"We had over 1400 people reach out to be living kidney donors to Mark. It has to be a record, and actually, 350 of those people were willing to donate to anyone if Mark was able to get it from someone else," Wooley said.

Priebe is now recovering from surgery, feeling forever bonded to the Madrid-Evans' family he and his wife plan to meet soon.

"I don't know that I will be able to say anything. Just hug, just hold and just let them know that we're here and that we're always here for them," Heather Priebe said.

"Even though I never met the man, he's family, and it does make me proud that now I get to hopefully honor him," Mark Priebe said.

Officer Priebe hopes to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

The Priebes have two children - their 16-year-old son wants to follow in his father's footsteps and become a police officer.