Man dead after accident on Interstate 55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One man is dead after an accident on a St. Louis interstate Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the northbound lanes of I-55 and Potomac Street around 2:35 p.m. for an accident involving a van and SUV.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The accident had the interstate backed up for about two miles and the closures latest for several hours as crews cleaned up.