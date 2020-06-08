3 injured after car crashes into house in St. Louis County

Two people are in critical condition after the crash, police believe speed may have been a factor

OLD JAMESTOWN, Mo. — An 18-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were transported to area hospitals for life-saving treatment after a car ran into a north St. Louis County house Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, around 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Del Lago Drive for an accident. Officers found one car that struck a house.

There were three people in the car at the time: an 18-year-old man, 11-year-old boy and a female in her late teens. The 18-year-old and 11-year-old are listed in critical condition, according to police. The other teen was transported to a hospital where her condition has not been made available, but her vitals were stable when she arrived.

Police said two people were inside the residence at the time of the accident and neither of them were injured.

The car was traveling in the southwest direction in the 3900 block of Del Lago Drive and left the road and hit the residence in the area of its garage, police said. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor, according to police.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation.