Fiery crash along I-70 in St. Louis leaves 2 dead

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash along a St. Louis interstate early Sunday morning.

At around 4:15 a.m., St. Louis police were called to Interstate 70 at Goodfellow Boulevard for a report of an accident with injuries. When officers arrived, they located two vehicles engulfed in flames.

Investigators said one of the vehicles struck a tow truck that was on the side of the highway and spun out before being struck by another vehicle, causing it to overturn and both vehicles caught on fire.

St. Louis firefighters responded and removed two men from the vehicle that struck the tow truck. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The occupants of the second car fled from the vehicle and were picked up by someone, according to a police report.