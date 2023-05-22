Crash on I-55 in south St. Louis leaves 1 dead, another injured

One person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported the crash a little before 2 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 55 near the ramp to westbound Interstate 44.

Police said it was a single-car crash. One person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to a local hospital. An update on their condition was not available.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the crash scene saw one vehicle turned upside down. The ramp to westbound I-44 was shut down while the crash was investigated.

Police did not release either victim's identity.

Accident Reconstruction is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.