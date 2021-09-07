Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in St. Louis crash

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene showed several police vehicles and officers responded to the residential block

ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist and pedestrian were killed in a crash late Monday night in St. Louis.

A summary report from the St. Louis police department states the collision involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Kensington Avenue near Kingshighway Boulevard. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene showed several police vehicles and officers responded to the residential block. Police tape partitioned off part of the street while the investigation was underway.

Police investigators said it appears the pedestrian, who is an unidentified man, was standing behind an empty, parked car at the time. A man driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle then hit the pedestrian and the parked car. The impact caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police report did not go into further details about what led up to the crash and the victims' names weren't released.