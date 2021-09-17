1 killed in crash between tractor-trailer and car in Berkeley

The crash happened at James S. McDonnell Boulevard and Banshee Road, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person is dead Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle in Berkeley.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. at James S. McDonnell Boulevard and Banshee Road, north of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that one person had died in the crash. There was no further information on the victim or circumstances of the crash.

Commuters should avoid the area as authorities handle the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.