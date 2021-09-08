Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-70 in St. Charles County

The victim's identity has not been released

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person has died after a crash along Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Wednesday morning.

A motorcycle and tractor-trailer were involved in the crash at around 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. The crash forced emergency crews to close several lanes of the highway while responding and investigating what happened.

According to the St. Charles County Ambulance District, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.