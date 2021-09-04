Fatal wrong-way driver crash on I-44 causes closures near downtown St. Louis

One person was killed, police said

ST. LOUIS — A fatal head-on crash caused closures along Interstate 44 Friday morning near downtown St. Louis.

The crash was reported around 4:50 a.m. Both directions of I-44 were closed near Interstate 64 for a portion of the morning, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Westbound I-44 has since reopened. As of 7 a.m., eastbound traffic was being directed onto the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver and one person was killed. No other information about the victim or the circumstances of the crash has been released.

An investigation is underway.