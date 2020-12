Police said the car struck a tree and caught on fire

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash in Weldon Spring Sunday night.

At around 7 p.m., St. Charles County police were called to the area of Wolfrum Road and Patriotic Trail for a single-car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a Ford Explorer fully engulfed in flames. Police said the car struck a tree and caught on fire.