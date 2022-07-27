Flooding remains in East St. Louis after historic rainfall

"It's just so frustrating to see your yard and street flooded. It's as if nobody cares," said Terry Barnes.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A day after floodwaters receded in most of the St. Louis area, many in East St. Louis were still dealing with flooding Wednesday.

"It's very frustrating. You know we pay taxes," said Terry Barnes.

Barnes and her family have lived near 53rd and Bellmont Street in East St. Louis for 27 years.

Barnes said their property has flooded before.

"In 2015, we had four feet of water in our basement during a storm and then it happened again in December of 2018, but not this bad," said Barnes.

Early Tuesday morning when record rainfall hit the St. Louis area Barnes said several feet of water gushed their way.

"On my husband's way out to work water was coming into the hallway, going into our basement," added the frustrated homeowner.

She said the rising water flooded their basement, their backyard and their street.

The flash floods that covered her front yard receded, but Barnes said the problems persist.

"We can't use our toilet. We can't even take a shower. Praise God, my granddaughter lives around the corner. We have to go over there and take showers because everything is backing up," said Barnes.

What's more, her home daycare is now temporarily closed as a result of the mess.

"I have 16 kids, so I'm losing a lot of money," she added.

Down the street, her neighbor's flood-related frustrations are also rising.

"I pay all my bills, I take care of my property. I should not be going through this," said Linda Willis.

Willis said flood water ruined her basement walls.

She installed three pumps, hoping for relief.

"Thankfully, the water has gone down a lot in my basement, but it's still just circulating. It's just going out and then coming back in. The city needs to come out and check the sewer system here," said Willis.

Multiple community groups have united to help flood victims in East St. Louis in any way they can.

"The community came together and sent in donations from clothing to toiletries to food and water," said J.D. Dixon, the director of the nonprofit, Empire 13.

Today, Dixon's group delivered the items to more than 30 flood victims currently staying at two hotels.

Meanwhile, Terry Barnes has a message for the city.

"If they can help, please help," said Barnes.