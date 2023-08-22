Florissant man charged after wrong-way crash that left child dead

Dioavian Cook was charged Monday with a DWI resulting in the death of another and two counts of DWI resulting in physical injury.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant man has been charged in a wrong-way crash that left a 7-year-old boy dead and two adults injured on Aug. 12.

Dioavian Cook was charged Monday with a DWI resulting in the death of another and two counts of DWI resulting in physical injury from the crash.

A news release from St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph McCulloch said Cook was driving in the wrong direction of Interstate 70 at speeds near 100 miles per hour. Cook then hit a car head-on near Wentzville.

A 7-year-old boy was in a car with two other adults on Interstate 70 near David Hoekel Parkway when the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. He was transported to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The two adults in the car with the child, a 42-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, sustained moderate and minor injuries, respectively. They were transported to the same hospital for treatment.

Cook was arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers after the crash. He sustained serious injuries and taken to a local hospital.

Two hours after the crash, Cook's blood alcohol content was about .20%, the release said.

“This is a tragedy. An avoidable act which resulted in the death of a 7-year-old. All because this individual chose to drive while intoxicated," McCulloch said in the release.

Cook was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, the release said. His bond has been set at $100,000.

