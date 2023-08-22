Man struck, killed by car on St. Francois County highway

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night in a hit-and-run along a St. Francois County highway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as 47-year-old Brent Tinsley of Park Hills.
According to a crash report, the incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Southbound U.S. 67 south of Parkway Drive. Tinsley was walking on the shoulder when an unknown vehicle struck him and drove away. He was pronounced dead at 11:08 p.m.
Police did not have further information on the vehicle that struck Tinsley. An investigation is underway.