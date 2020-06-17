Decision regarding charges expected on fired Florissant police officer

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar has scheduled a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday to announce whether he will be charging a former Florissant officer who struck a man with his unmarked police SUV in May.

Lohmar is serving as a special prosecutor in the case because one of the officers who was riding in the SUV is the son of one of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's staff members.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the St. Charles County Police Department. Lohmar will be "announcing a decision regarding the incident involving the Florissant police officer," according to a news release from his office.

The officer, Joshua Smith, has already been fired from the Florissant police department.

The Florissant officers said they began following the black Dodge Charger because it matched the description of a car wanted for a shots fired incident at the Ferguson Police Department that happened May 31.

Residential security cameras captured Smith driving an unmarked police SUV along Eastwell Drive in nearby Dellwood on June 2 and striking the man after he got out of the backseat driver's side of the vehicle. He did not have his lights or sirens activated at the time, and a police helicopter was circling above.

The victim has not been identified, but his attorneys, Jermaine Wooten and Jerryl Christmas, have said their client has required multiple surgeries to repair his broken ankle.



