Forbes says this St. Louis district is America's most exciting emerging arts district

ST. LOUIS — If you are looking to immerse yourself in the arts, Forbes Magazine says there may not be a better place than St. Louis' own Grand Center.

In an article titled "America’s Most Exciting Emerging Arts District Is In... St Louis?" contributor Chadd Scott said the neighborhood has everything an artist or purveyor of the arts could want.

"A contemporary art museum with a knack for exhibiting the next big thing next door to another arts museum housed in a building globally recognized as an architectural marvel," the article starts.

The article highlights some of the amazing new and old venues for all types of art. From the nearly-100-year-old Powell Hall and Fox Theatre to the much newer Kranzberg Arts Center and Walls Off Washington mural park.

Much of the recent development in the area has been the product of the Kranzberg Foundation.

"The Kranzberg family has been St. Louis art patrons for 50 years, but the Foundation launched in 2006 with the unusual aim of supporting the arts through real estate," Scott writes. "The Foundation makes its mission developing the venues, studios and workspaces artists across all disciplines need to foster their careers."

The area's food scene also got a shoutout, with Scott praising Bulrush.

The restaurant is a product of James Beard Award semi-finalist chef Rob Connoley. He told Scott the concept for the restaurant is highlighting his family's Missouri roots.

“We want to go back to the origin of how Ozark food was actually created,” Connoley said in the article.