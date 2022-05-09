Former Lumière Place Casino makes change to Horseshoe St. Louis at ribbon cutting

Caesars Entertainment bought the facility a few years ago, and they are updating the look to align with their Horseshoe brand.

ST. LOUIS — The former Lumière Place Casino now has a new name: Horseshoe St. Louis.

The new name was made official at a ribbon-cutting ceremony under the new entryway sign Monday. Leaders from Horseshoe St. Louis and the casino's parent company, Caesars Entertainment, were on hand for the event.

According to a press release, the changes include a renovated exterior with Horseshoe signage, a new look for the casino floor, including updated carpeting and lighting and new slot options.

"In keeping with Horseshoe’s classic sophistication, the design team incorporated a handcrafted feeling with tooled leather, dramatic colors, and the brand’s signature gold horseshoe iconography," the press release said.

The update will also include a Starbucks coming later in the year.

“Horseshoe’s investment not only means a new look for this anchor riverfront institution, it also means more jobs for our metro and more activity on Laclede’s Landing,” Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc., said in a press release. “Rebranding as Horseshoe signals a commitment to our city, to our north riverfront, and to our efforts to promote the type of destination entertainment that all great downtowns have in common."