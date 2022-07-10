Former MODOT worker who survived deadly crash fired

Michael Brown said he told a doctor he uses marijuana to cope with the pain. MODOT fired him.

EAST ALTON, Ill. — A former MODOT worker who was the sole survivor of a deadly crash in November 2021 was fired from the agency.

Michael Brown said he was wrongfully terminated because he admitted to a doctor that he used marijuana to help cope with the mental and physical pain of the accident.

"My memory starts middle of December and everything from the 3 or 4 months prior to the accident is a blank slate," Brown said.

A car barreled through his job site along Telegraph Road over Interstate 255 on Nov. 18, 2021. Two workers, Kaitlyn Anderson and James Brooks, were killed. Anderson was pregnant.

The driver in the fatal crash that injured Brown may have experienced a medical episode, investigation revealed. The driver did not face charges after the crash.

Coping after the crash

MODOT allows workers to use marijuana off the clock as long as it's prescribed by a doctor. Brown lives in Illinois, where recreational cannabis is legal. He doesn't have a medical card.

"I feel like I've been further victimized by MODOT," Brown said. "By Missouri law, I have to comply with all the medical appointments they set up for me. now they removed my means to have the funds to attend those appointments."

Brown said in order to comply with his current workers comp case, he must attend rehab five times a week. Without disability checks, he has no way to pay for those appointments. Due to the severity of his injuries, Brown needs rehab to get back his physical ability.

"I don't have a way to make money even if I wanted to," Brown said. "I'm supposed to be going to therapy five days a week for 20 hours."

With two kids already and a baby on the way, Brown said his finances will be tight moving forward.

Brown said he plans to carry on with his workers' comp case and is planning legal action for wrongful termination.