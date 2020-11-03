ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz will enter a not guilty plea in federal court Wednesday, according to Arnowitz's attorney Patrick Conroy.

Arnowitz, 66, resigned amid allegations of fraud.

A grand jury indicted him March 4 on one count of mail fraud related to his illegal use of campaign funds for personal use, according to a press release the U.S. Attorney's Office sent last week.

Arnowitz used donated campaign funds, which were under the account name "Friends of Larry Arnowitz," to make mortgage payments for other personal reasons, the release said. He also made "substantial cash withdrawals."

Federal prosecutors also alleged Arnowitz filed false reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission to try to conceal his fraud.

In 2019, Arnowitz withdrew $5,000 from his campaign account in the form of a cashier's check and mailed it to a financial organization as partial payment toward his mortgage.

“Alderman Arnowitz abused the trust of many individuals and organizations that contributed to his political campaign fund for several years," U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in the release last week.

After his court appearance on March 4, a judge released Arnowitz on his own recognizance.

Arnowitz's attorney Patrick Conroy called the charges a "technical violation."

“It’s nickels and dimes .... He’s paying a heavy price,” Conroy said last week.

Conroy added Arnowitz was "heartbroken" he had to resign.

“He loves the job, loves the City of St. Louis, and loved helping people out,” Conroy said.

If convicted, Arnowitz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the release said. He must also pay restitution.

Arnowitz served Ward 12, which covers neighborhoods in south St. Louis, including Carondolet, Princeton Heights and Boulevard Heights.

Latest local headlines