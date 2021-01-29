'It's just heartbreaking' | Friends remember SIUE student who died weeks after random shooting

"It's just heartbreaking that such a beautiful soul was taken from the friends and the people who loved him so much in an instant for absolutely no reason"

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student has died from his injuries after a random act of violence near campus.

"I was a very hopeful person, so I was just like yes, I'm looking for the good, for the better, it's going to be OK," said the victim's friend cadet Emily Ellis.



For Ellis and staff at SIUE, the days between Jan. 14 and Jan. 27 lasted a lifetime.



"It's a wound, it's a recovery we're gonna be there for him we're gonna care for him over the next hours and days, the reports continued to get worse and worse and more severe," said Lieutenant Col. Timothy Clark, SIUE ROTC professor of military science.





But after weeks of waiting, they learned on Wednesday, SIUE student and ROTC cadet Moneer Damra died. Investigators believe the 27-year-old Chicago native was the victim of a random act of violence.



"It's just heartbreaking that such a beautiful soul was taken from the friends and the people who loved him so much in an instant for absolutely no reason," said Clark.



Illinois state police say a gunman shot Damra on the ramp from route 157 to interstate 270 in Edwardsville. The alleged suspects are 16-year-old Jacob Godoy and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz. They gave no motive for the shooting.



"Humans we want to rationalize things, we want to understand but trying to put a logic to this you're going to find yourself going into a circle and into a dark place real quick," said Clark.

Cadet Ellis described Moneer as one of the best



"Our class above us literally said do not run with 50 pounds on your back and I step up and he's running," said Ellis.



An inspiration, he overcame personal obstacles to join the ROTC program a little later than most. His goal was to become an army nurse.



"I mean he just never gave up and he was so thankful for where he came from in life like he didn't have a pretty story up until 2 or 3 years ago. He knew the value of life and the value of hard work," said Ellis.

Madison County State’s Attorney, Tom Haine announced Thursday that due to the death of Damra, his office has amended the charges against both Ortiz and Godoy to first degree murder. Also, bond has been raised to $1 million for each.

“The passing of Moneer Damra adds great tragedy onto what is already a great injustice,” Haine said. “As an ROTC cadet and student, he was an inspiring young man. Madison County will seek the maximum sentence available under the law for his brutal killing.”

More details about funeral arrangements and an SIUE memorial service will be communicated as they become available.