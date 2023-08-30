Read: Full list of cannabis products recalled in Missouri

State officials said if you have purchased these products, then return them to the dispensary where you bought them.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — More than 60,000 cannabis products have been recalled by the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) over concerns that the company that produced them failed to follow proper protocols to ensure products are safe.

On Aug. 2, the Missouri DCR said Robertsville-based Delta Extraction sourced marijuana or converted hemp from outside of a Missouri-licensed cultivation facility, leading to the recall.

Delta Extraction called the assertions in the recall alert "baffling" and filed a lawsuit to have the recall overturned. That lawsuit was rejected by a Missouri judge Wednesday, and a lawsuit was filed against Delta Extraction accusing the company of knowingly selling cannabis products that couldn't be sold in Missouri.

With the judge's decision to reject Delta Extraction's lawsuit, more than 62,000 products remain recalled.

State officials said if you have purchased these products, then return them to the dispensary where you bought them.

State officials also said they have not learned of any problems that have surfaced from people who have used the products.

To see the full list of recalled products, click here.

Earlier this month, Delta Extraction provided the following statement in response to the recall: