Funeral vehicle with body inside stolen in St. Louis County

Police said the vehicle was left running and unattended in a QuikTrip parking lot when it was stolen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a vehicle that has funeral decals on it that was stolen Thursday morning in north county.

There was a body inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen, police said.

At around 10:26 a.m., police officers responded to the QuikTrip on Lusher Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was left running and unattended in the parking lot when someone got inside and drove away.

The vehicle is a white, 2012 Nissan NV1500 van with Missouri license plates 5MDX73. The van has “William C Harris Funeral” decals on its side and green wreaths with the letter “H” inside of them on the back. Police released the photo below as an example of what the vehicle looks like.

Police confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the body inside the vehicle was that of a woman.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story that will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.