Gas main break knocks out natural gas for Potosi, Missouri

A letter from the mayor said the line should be fixed Tuesday, but it could take one to three days for service to be restored for residents.

POTOSI, Mo. — A gas main break knocked out service to the city of Potosi, Missouri, Tuesday, and residential service could take up to three days to be restored.

A letter from Mayor Joseph Blount said the break happened at around 8:30 Tuesday morning while crews were installing a new gas line. After a precautionary evacuation, Potosi Public Utility crews shut off the gas until the line could be fixed.

The letter said more than 900 homes and facilities were affected by the outage. Blount said the line is expected to be fixed at some point on Tuesday, and service will be restored for some by Tuesday night.

Blount said priority buildings like hospitals, nursing homes, schools and the jail will be restored first. He said residential gas services are expected to take anywhere from one to three days to be restored.

With winter weather expected in Potosi and across the St. Louis area, the Red Cross will have a shelter at the Potosi Southern Baptist Church at 10165 West State Highway 8 for people in need of shelter.

"If you utilize the shelter, please bring comfort items like medications, clothing, personal hygiene items, etc.," the letter said.

Winter weather

Colder air is surging across the region in the wake of showers and a few stronger storms that moved through early Tuesday, especially south of the metro area. The arrival of the cold air will set the stage for the next winter storm to move in during the day Wednesday.

A variety of wintry precipitation across Missouri and Illinois is expected to develop from the southwest Wednesday moving into the metro area just before or during the evening rush hour. Mostly sleet is expected in the metro area with snow farther to the northwest and more of an icy glaze from freezing rain to the southeast.