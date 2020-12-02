ST. LOUIS — Have a craving for some Girl Scout Cookies?

Your fix might be waiting just around the corner.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri are opening more than 4,000 Girl Scout Cookie booths across the area starting on Valentine's Day. The booths will be open through March 8 at local grocery, hardware and wellness stores.

For the first time, customers will be able to buy cookies with the cloud-based mobile payment platform Clover Go. All credit and debit cards are accepted, and just wifi or a cell connection is needed.

They've set up an online cookie locator so you can find a booth near you. You can also download the Girl Scout Cookie locator app on your phone.

You can also take advantage of their community service initiative, Troop to Troop by donating $5 to gift a package of cookies to members of the United States armed services. More than 93,000 boxes were donated to the USO of Missouri last year. This year, they've reached 76,000 with five more weeks left in the program.

The booths are part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program businesses

