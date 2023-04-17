Goshen Coffee's chief coffee officer headed to US Coffee Championships

Tony Auger has a chance to head to the World Coffee Championships in Greece and Taiwan if he wins in Portland.

ST. LOUIS — A local St. Louis coffee roaster will be heading to the U.S. Coffee Championships to compete against others from across the U.S.

Tony Auger, chief coffee officer at St. Louis' Goshen Coffee Roasters, will head to Portland, Oregon for the competition taking place from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23.

The U.S. Coffee Championships is a series of three levels of competition celebrating specialty coffee, according to its website.

Auger will compete in Coffee Roasting and Cup Tasting categories.

In the Coffee Roasting battle, participants will be given coffee beans they have never worked with before and will roast them to bring out the best possible flavors, according to a press release.

The Cup Tasting category will test Auger's sensory skills. He will be faced with eight sets of three cups of coffee. One cup in each set will be different and Auger will have to figure out which it is and what makes it different.

Find more information about the U.S. Coffee Championships and the full competition schedule here.