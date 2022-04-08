Gov. Parson requests federal disaster declaration in response to flash flooding

The declaration would give flood victims access to federal aid in addition to local and state funds.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested President Joe Biden issue a major disaster declaration to get federal assistance into the hands of flooding victims in the St. Louis area.

A press release from the governor's office said more than 750 homes and more than 130 businesses in the area had sustained major damage due to recent flooding. A joint assessment by federal and state emergency management agencies also found that more than $35 million in damage to uninsured infrastructure was damaged by flooding.

"Our state and local teams have been working around the clock to assist Missourians in the St. Louis region and provide resources," Governor Parson said in the press release. "Today, we are requesting a federal major disaster declaration in order to provide further aid to support the region's recovery."

Parson has requested individual assistance for the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. The classification would allow eligible residents to seek federal aid for temporary housing, housing repairs and replacement of damaged items, including vehicles.

The American Red Cross has a shelter open for displaced survivors at the St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd, St. Louis, MO 63133. Since July 26, the shelter has provided more than 160 overnight stays, the press release said.

Flood victims have been able to access Multi-Agency Resource Centers(MARC) over the last two days. On Wednesday, the MARC at the JFK Community Center closed early due to high demand and severe weather. The MARC on Thursday in University City also closed early due to overwhelming demand.

The City of St. Louis MARC will be held at Friendly Temple Church at 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.