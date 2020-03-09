Granite City restaurant offers space, WiFi to students in need

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A Granite City restaurant offered to open its doors and internet access to students who may need help with distance learning.
"I have a big empty room with lots of table and fairly good WiFi," Jerry's Cafeteria posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. "If you do not have reliable WiFi for your child’s E-learning, please message me and we will make arrangements to open our space for you."
The restaurant added that it cannot provide supervision.
The restaurant's indoor dining room is closed for food service. This week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all Metro East restaurants to halt indoor dining due to high positivity rates in the area.