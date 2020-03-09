Granite City restaurant offers space, WiFi to students in need

"I have a big empty room with lots of table and fairly good WiFi"

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A Granite City restaurant offered to open its doors and internet access to students who may need help with distance learning.

"I have a big empty room with lots of table and fairly good WiFi," Jerry's Cafeteria posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. "If you do not have reliable WiFi for your child’s E-learning, please message me and we will make arrangements to open our space for you."

The restaurant added that it cannot provide supervision.