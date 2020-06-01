ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an employee at Gringo died from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the employee went into the bathroom of the restaurant at 635 Washington Avenue when his or her gun fired a fatal shot. The restaurant was open at the time of the shooting but has since closed for the investigation.

Police believe the shooting was accidental, but they are reviewing video around the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

