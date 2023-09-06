Hazelwood woman killed Tuesday night in crash on I-70

The woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died Tuesday night after a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 10:37 p.m. on westbound I-70 west of Jennings Station Road. A 42-year-old woman driving a Ford Crown Victoria lost control of her vehicle, causing it to hit the left side of a Lexus GS.

Both cars then traveled off the right side of the road after the impact. The Crown Victoria overturned and hit a light pole. The woman driving was pronounced dead on scene.

Police identified her as Kineka Clark, from Hazelwood.

The 21-year-old man in who was a passenger in the Crown Victoria had moderate injuries.

The driver of the Lexus GS had minor injuries.

Both cars were totaled in the crash, the report said.