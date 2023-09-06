Hazelwood woman killed Tuesday night in crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died Tuesday night after a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 10:37 p.m. on westbound I-70 west of Jennings Station Road. A 42-year-old woman driving a Ford Crown Victoria lost control of her vehicle, causing it to hit the left side of a Lexus GS.
Both cars then traveled off the right side of the road after the impact. The Crown Victoria overturned and hit a light pole. The woman driving was pronounced dead on scene.
Police identified her as Kineka Clark, from Hazelwood.
The 21-year-old man in who was a passenger in the Crown Victoria had moderate injuries.
The driver of the Lexus GS had minor injuries.
Both cars were totaled in the crash, the report said.
MSHP did not release any additional information about the crash.