Here's how you can help adoptable pets affected by flooding

Animal shelters and facilities around the St. Louis area are in need of help after facilities were damaged by flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Widespread rain and flash flooding have forced people out of their homes in the St. Louis area. If you or someone you know needs help due to flooding, call the United Way at 211. For more information, click here.

In addition to the damage to homes and businesses, some pets who were already without homes now need help. Animal shelters and facilities around the St. Louis area are in need of help after facilities were damaged by flooding.

Here are some of the organizations that need help.

Humane Society of Missouri

The Humane Society of Missouri's Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights had more than nine inches of standing water in its lower levels Tuesday morning, which included storage and animal enclosures. The animals were able to be moved to safe locations and many were taken to another Humane Society location in the City of St. Louis.

The Humane Society estimated the flooding damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and supplies.

If you want to support the clean-up and repair efforts, you can donate by going to hsmo.org/flood. You can also buy supplies through an Amazon wishlist which can be found here.

Stray Paws Rescue

Stray Paws Rescue — a non-profit, foster-based rescue in St. Peters — said their building flooded Tuesday, leading to tragedy. According to a Facebook post, the puppies in the facility died after flood levels became too high.

The adult dogs were saved from the facility and taken to the vet to be checked out.

In an update, Stray Paws said they received hundreds of applications to foster dogs, and they were encouraging people to apply elsewhere while they sort through the applications.

In the meantime, people can donate funds or supplies to the facility. For more information, check the Facebook post.

Update 3: We have gotten 100s of foster applications 😮 WOW THANK YOU! At this time we ask you fill out foster... Posted by Stray Paws Adoptables on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Stray Rescue

Stray Rescue of St. Louis helped rescue animals from other facilities affected by flooding and is now fostering out pets.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, all the dog-friendly pets were fostered out, but there were still some animals available to foster.

"If you have no other pets and want to foster, you can still help!" a Facebook post from Stray Rescue said.

Stray Rescue said donations can be dropped off or delivered to their shelter at 2320 Pine Street in St. Louis.

Thank you St. Louis!! You are all incredible!! All of our dog friendly dogs have been fostered!! If you have no other... Posted by Stray Rescue of St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Gateway Pet Guardians

A Facebook video posted by Gateway Pet Guardians shows dogs standing in water in their kennels at St. Clair County Animal Shelter, with workers trying to get dogs out of the kennels.

Later in the day, the organization announced all the dogs have been placed with foster homes.

Donations for supplies are still requested so that crates and other supplies could be purchased to help the pets. They are also looking for the following supplies:

Large dog crates

Stainless steel food/water bowls

Cat carriers

Potty pads

Cat litter

Dog toys

Cat toys

Nylabones/benebones

Training treats

Easy cheese

Canned chicken

Peanut butter

Hot dogs

Deli meat

In an update Tuesday evening, Gateway Pet Guardians said they have received $45,000 in donations and more than 1,000 foster applications. They said donations are still greatly appreciated as they work to figure out the cost of the damage.