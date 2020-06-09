"It seems like we lose the best ones. The really good ones,” | Hundreds gather to pay respects to fallen officer Tamarris Bohannon

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former commissioner of the New York police department Bernard Kerik were among those who attended the service

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people turned out for the solemn service.

Countless citizens, police officers from around the region and especially St. Louis city's men and women in blue were there in full force to say goodbye to one of their own, officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his former police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who were in St. Louis the last couple of days for other obligations, were also in attendance.



Both said after hearing about the 29-year-old, dedicated, highly-respected St. Louis police officer, shot and killed in the line of duty last week, Giuliani and Kerick made it a top priority to attend Bohanon’s visitation.



"It seems like we lose the best ones. The really good ones,” Giuliani said.

The seven-time New York city mayor and the big apple's former police commissioner met with the fallen officer’s heartbroken parents, wife and three children.

"The Bohannon family I mean the dad is a very religious man. You could see why he turned out such a brave and wonderful son. The wife just got her degree, just a strong, strong woman.." Giuliani said.

"He put his life on the line for people he didn't know. He didn't care what color they were. He didn't care what religion they were. He went out to do a job and he did it extremely well," Kerik added.



And for critics who may say the former New York City mayor and police commissioner made the fallen officer's solemn service political?



"Of course I'm politicizing it. Politics is what runs our lives. It's a Greek word. It means to govern," Giuliani said



"They need angels up there to do a job and they really got a good one in this man," Kerik said.