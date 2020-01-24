ST. LOUIS — Three on-ramps and two exits will close permanently on Feb. 3 as the MLS4THELOU group moves ahead with their stadium plans in downtown St. Louis.

At 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, the following ramps will close permanently:

Eastbound I-64

On-ramp from South Ewing Avenue

On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street

Exit 38B at North 20th Street and Chestnut Street

Westbound I-64

On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street

Exit 39 at Market Street

MLS4THELOU revealed their broader vision for an entire mixed-use stadium district in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood late last year.

It was part of their updated stadium-site plan. The proposed MLS stadium is expected to expand north of Market Street between 20th and 22nd Streets, connecting Downtown West between Union Station, south of the stadium and businesses on Olive and further north. In November, Carolyn Kindle Betz said the hope was to begin construction in January.

In December, the stadium process hit a speed bump when the state of Missouri told the ownership group it wouldn't provide the $30 million dollars in tax credits like they originally promised.

But that speed bump does not appear to have slowed the process too much. According to our partners a the St. Louis Business Journal, St. Louis’ Major League Soccer ownership group plans to move forward with its proposed $461 million Downtown West stadium development regardless of whether it receives state tax credits.

