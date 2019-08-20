ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway in west county in an area typically not known for crime.

This quiet neighborhood in Willows on Weidman apartment complex jolted awake early Monday morning by a gunshot and screams.

"Around 2:30 this morning I heard someone scream, 'Help, help!' like really loudly," one neighbor who didn't want to be identified said.

Neighbors who heard what happened were terrified to go on camera after hearing cries of help in their peaceful apartment complex.

Police say a man in his 20's was shot as he tried to enter an apartment through a patio door.

According to the victim's friend, they were all hanging out having a few drinks when their friend stepped outside to smoke a cigarette.

When he came back inside, he ended up going to the wrong apartment.

"He was screaming for a while probably like maybe 15 times before anyone said 'Where are you? We're calling the cops!'" the neighbor who heard it all said.

The victim's friend said the man who fired the shot ran off.

Police said the victim is in the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. The victim's friends did not want to go on camera but they said they were visiting him in the hospital.

Crime scene tape has been left behind as shaken-up neighbors are on high-alert. One woman has lived here for more than 5 years, but this one-time incident has put her on edge.

"I feel safe to walk around by myself, but now I'm kind of worried about that because I don't want something to happen," she said.

Police say no one is in custody, as of yet.

