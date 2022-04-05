You could win a $250 gas card for participating in Metro East tourist celebration

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The first week of May is National Travel and Tourism Week. How about packing your bags for a weekend trip to Illinois.
Illinois is showing off what it has to offer up and down the Great River Road. A new mobile visitor center called Traveler will visit the area this week and make four stops in Metro East.
Here’s the schedule for the Traveler mobile visitor center.
- Wed., May 4: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kruta Bakery in Collinsville.
- Wed., May 4: 1 to 3 p.m. at Litchfield Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center in Litchfield.
- Thurs. May 5: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Global Brew Tap House in Edwardsville.
- Fri., May 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton.
According to Great Rivers & Routes' website, Traveler, their mobile visitor center, "will be loaded with Go Guides, brochures, maps and a Great Rivers & Routes staff member will be on hand to answer questions about the area including where to stay, where to eat, great shopping areas and special events."
During these pop-up celebrations, people can sign up for a $250 gas card giveaway. A QR code only available during the events will direct everyone to an online sign up form. The gas cards will be given away following each stop and winners will be contacted by phone or email.
National Travel & Tourism Week was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. This year marks the 39th anniversary of the week's creation.