You could win a $250 gas card for participating in Metro East tourist celebration

A new tourism vehicle will make four stops during National Travel and Tourism Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The first week of May is National Travel and Tourism Week. How about packing your bags for a weekend trip to Illinois.

Illinois is showing off what it has to offer up and down the Great River Road. A new mobile visitor center called Traveler will visit the area this week and make four stops in Metro East.

Here’s the schedule for the Traveler mobile visitor center.

According to Great Rivers & Routes' website, Traveler, their mobile visitor center, "will be loaded with Go Guides, brochures, maps and a Great Rivers & Routes staff member will be on hand to answer questions about the area including where to stay, where to eat, great shopping areas and special events."

During these pop-up celebrations, people can sign up for a $250 gas card giveaway. A QR code only available during the events will direct everyone to an online sign up form. The gas cards will be given away following each stop and winners will be contacted by phone or email.

