1 dead in explosion at East Alton ammunitions facility

Officials said the explosion happened at Winchester Ammunitions, located at 600 Powder Mill Road.

EAST ALTON, Ill. — The East Alton Fire Department responded to a deadly explosion Thursday afternoon at an ammunitions plant.

Authorities told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend that one person was killed when a truck exploded at Winchester Ammunitions, located at 600 Powder Mill Road.

Mary Kate Brown, deputy director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said the EMA had been released from the scene because it was "not a mass casualty incident."

There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion. Several neighbors in nearby East Alton reported feeling the blast.

According to the company's website, Winchester is the largest manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. military. The East Alton facility produces military products such as shotshell ammunition, 8-gauge industrial shotshells and ammunition components including primers and lead shot.

An email sent to the company requesting comment was not immediately returned.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been notified of the incident, authorities said.