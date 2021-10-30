Fundraisers to support the family of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer

"Police officers put their lives on the line for us every day and our community must step up and support Officer Timmins' family," said one supporter.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Many of them never knew the man, but they loved everything about Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins stood for.

"I've got many friends who are in law enforcement, so we have very strong ties for the law enforcement community," said Ben Hollis, the owner of Duke Bakery in Granite City.

Hollis especially admired the officer's dedication, compassion, and commitment to his community.

"These men and women put their lives on the line every day," said Hollis.

People still cannot believe one of Pontoon Beach's finest was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning.

"It's just devastating to a community. No one's life should end like that," said Hollis.

Tyler Timmins served as an officer in Madison County for 14 years.

He joined the Pontoon Beach Police Department more than two years ago. The 36-year-old newlywed and father, of a young daughter, was married just last month.

"Any time a tragedy hits a community like this, you have to do something," added Hollis.

On Saturday, Hollis and his team at his bakery will hold fundraisers for the fallen officer's family. The proceeds will go to Backstoppers.

"Both locations, Alton and Granite City, we're gonna do a brownie in memory of Officer Timmins," said Hollis.

About a half-mile away at Pizza World, also in Granite City, Ryan Wortham and his employees are also pitching in to help.

The restaurant is gearing up for an all-day, "Dine and Donate" fundraiser on Nov. 4.

"We just ask that a minimum of twelve dollars per person where we'll have cover a buffet. It's gonna go straight into a box. Everything going back to officer," said Wortham.