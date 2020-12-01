COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The line has been long and non-stop at the recreational marijuana dispensary in Collinsville, Illinois. But that won't be the case on Monday.

Illinois Supply and Provisions will temporarily stop selling marijuana on Monday, Jan. 13 at its locations in Collinsville and Springfield ‘to replenish adult-use inventory and allow staff to recharge,’ according to a news release from the company.

The dispensaries will still be open for medical marijuana patients.

The one-day closure comes after Illinois saw ‘unprecedented demand throughout the state,’ the news release continued.

“We are very proud of our team, not only for the work they did to prepare for a historic New Year’s Day, but for how they represented our dispensaries and worked with a tremendous number of customers over the last week,” said Kim Kiefer, Ascend Wellness Holdings chief retail officer.

A news release from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said the state brought in $10,830,667.91 on a total of 271,169 transactions in the first week of sales.

Illinois Supply and Provisions is the only recreational marijuana dispensary in the Metro East.

The dispensaries are expected to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Read more: