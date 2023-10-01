Jefferson County sheriff's deputies practice sobriety testing on 'day-drinking' volunteers

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said no more volunteers are needed for the program.

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Imagine taking the day off and getting drunk for law enforcement. It’s an experiment, called a "wet lab," designed to get drunk drivers off the street.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will host its own wet lab Tuesday through Thursday. After overwhelming attention on social media, the department has recruited more than enough participants.

The office has vetted the casual drinkers to help deputies go through certification for standardized field sobriety testing. Deputies will administer breathalyzers to determine levels of intoxication.

While the wet lab was designed to be a fun experience, it's also a professional environment where officers are evaluated on their performance by trained professionals.

Sheriff's office officials are serving wine, beer and liquor at their Hillsboro headquarters. Participants need to drink certain amounts to reach proper blood alcohol levels so officers can study the various stages and signs of intoxication.

Volunteers will also get a ride home.

According to the sheriff's office, this program was not paid for by taxpayer funding.