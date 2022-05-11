John Collins Muhammad resigns as St. Louis alderman: 'I have made mistakes'

"I apologize to my family and to my constituents for my shortcomings and my mistakes," Collins Muhammad wrote. He didn't elaborate on the reason for his resignation.

ST. LOUIS — John Collins Muhammad Jr. is resigning as alderman of St. Louis' 21st Ward effective Thursday, citing "mistakes" he has made that he will "take full responsibility for."

Collins Muhammad announced his resignation Wednesday via Twitter, sharing a screenshot of a resignation letter addressed to Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed.

"I have made mistakes and I take full responsibility for those and I take full responsibility for those mistakes and I am forever sincerely grateful to the residents of the 21st Ward for allowing me this most extraordinary opportunity," he wrote in the letter. "I am resigning from my office, not from my community."

I love you St. Louis. Please pray for my family and the community in which I love; and don't deserve.

According to Collins Muhammad's website, he was the youngest person and first Muslim ever to be elected to the St. Louis Board of Alderman when he was elected to Ward 21 in 2017.

"The weeks ahead will be tough. I ask for continued prayers for myself and my family. I apologize to my family and to my constituents for my shortcomings and my mistakes," he wrote in his post about his resignation.

In 2019, Collins Muhammad was arrested after an officer pulled him over for speeding and discovered he had four St. Louis City bench warrants and five traffic warrants. He was arrested for the outstanding warrants and issued citations for speeding, driving without a seatbelt and driving with a revoked license. He had been previously arrested in 2018 on outstanding warrants following a north St. Louis car crash.

Ward 21 covers parts of the College Hill, Kingsway East, North Riverfront, O'Fallon and Penrose neighborhoods.

5 On Your Side has reached out to Collins Muhammad for comment but has not immediately received a response.