Learn how to be a medical cannabis dispensary agent at this college in Missouri

The course will prepare participants for entry-level employment as a medical cannabis dispensary agent in Missouri

HILLSBORO, Mo. — A community college in the St. Louis area will offer the region's first medical cannabis dispensary agent training course.

Jefferson College will offer course beginning in January 2021.The course will prepare participants for entry-level employment as a medical cannabis dispensary agent in Missouri.

This comes as the medical cannabis field is growing. Several medical cannabis dispensaries have recently opened in the St. Louis area. Missouri voters passed Amendment 2 in November 2018, which allows for the medical use of cannabis.

A dispensary agent works behind the counter of a marijuana dispensary to help patients meet their medicinal needs. Agents are essentially “pharmacists” of medical marijuana and help educate patients on the best product to help them relieve their ailments and informing them how to appropriately use specific products in conjunction with proper dosage levels.

The course was developed in cooperation with North Medical Group, LLC, which is a medical cannabis provider in Jefferson County, the course will be all online and completed in six weeks.

The dispensary agent master course prepares students for entry-level employment as a medical cannabis dispensary agent in Missouri.

Topics include compliance and control, product selection, regulatory and business principles, patient consultation, industry ethics and professionalism and standard operating procedures.

“Jefferson College is positioning itself to be the predominant responsible cannabis industry training provider in the St. Louis region and across the state,” said College Public Relations and Marketing Director Roger Barrentine. “Our professional training program has been intentionally built to include academic quality, responsible practices, and learning assessments led by highly qualified industry leaders. This is no fly-by-night operation.”

You must be 21 years old or older to enroll in the course.