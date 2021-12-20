New LGBTQ+ cocktail and drag queen bar coming to The Grove 2022

Prism STL will be located at 4510 Manchester Ave.

ST. LOUIS — After losing some of the most beloved LGBTQ+ bars in St. Louis over the years, a group of individuals is ready to announce their plans to open a new one.

Prism STL, located at 4510 Manchester Avenue, is set to open in early 2022 to give the queer community a place to call home.

“My husband and I have worked in the St. Louis bar industry for years, and we’ve seen how the closings of places like Attitudes, JJ’s Clubhouse, and Novak’s impacted the people in our community,” says Sean Abernathy, co-owner. “Each time, we lose another safe space for us to gather and freely express ourselves."

Abernathy adds, "A bar concept like Prism STL is what helps keep The Grove a diverse and welcoming neighborhood and gives people a place to step away from their problems, even for a night.”

Sean, and his husband Jack, will be bar managers and Sean will also act as the bar’s compliance officer. According to a press release, they are joined by two other owners of the establishment, Matthew Connell and Michael Klataske. Connell is the bar’s accountant and finance director, while Klataske will take the role of cabaret manager. He's has performed in the local drag scene for 25 years.

The new bar will open in the space known formerly known as The Monocle. It has three separate areas — a cocktail lounge, a cabaret stage for drag shows and an outdoor patio — all of which will have a separate, distinct atmosphere for each space.

"We decided to make the spaces inside bright but comfortable, full of rich and inviting colors with multiple textures transitioning throughout the space,” designer Nathan Bleidt said in the announcement. “For instance, you’ll see old school glamour mixed with bold colors such as purple and gold in the cabaret space, which we’ve named The Jade Room.”

On its Facebook page, the drag bar wrote, "As the cleaning wraps up, the renovations begin. Today was a busy day as many items arrived, including brand new furniture for the Cabaret and brand new bar stools for the Lounge!"

As the cleaning wraps up, the renovations begin. Today was a busy day as many items arrived, including brand new furniture for the Cabaret and brand new bar stools for the Lounge! Posted by Prism STL on Friday, December 17, 2021

Prism STL is expected to be open from 3 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. daily.

To start, the cabaret area will have weekend night drag shows only. The owners fully expect to expand the schedule and start weekday shows shortly after opening, aiming for daily events.