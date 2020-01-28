SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — Senior Airman Kathryn Bakersville was recently honored for her service in a special way.
She was presented with a Wing coin.
A Wing coin is used to recognize an airman for going above and beyond and "overall excellence in service," according to the press release.
Bakersville credits her accomplishments to the people in her life and how she’s always looking for new challenges.
“If it doesn’t challenge, it doesn’t change you,” she said.
