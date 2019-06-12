EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A former Metro East teacher is facing charges of indecent solicitation of a student.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Erin Garwood, was charged with indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. The charges were filed after Garwood told the student over Snapchat that she wanted to have sex with him.

Garwood was a dance coach and teacher at Triad Community School District No. 2.

The solicitation of the minor occurred between the time period of Aug. 1, 2016 through Oct. 31, 2018.

Due to the age of the victim, additional information will not be released, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

“Teachers should serve as positive, professional role models for their students. When a teacher to student relationship steps outside of school boundaries, there are always legal concerns. In cases such as this, it is a reminder to perpetrators that evidence such as Snapchats, do not entirely disappear in seconds. This information is available to law enforcement and prosecutors when circumstances such as this case are brought to our attention. As prosecutors, it is our duty to protect the rights of social media users, but also seek penalties for abusers. In this case, we intend to seek justice for the young victim.” State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said.

Garwood’s bail has been set at $75,000.

