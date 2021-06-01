Friends, classmates gather to remember man killed in Main Street St. Charles shooting

LaRico Martin, a 2007 Lutheran North graduate, died after he was shot on Dec. 26

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Friends and classmates of LaRico Martin, a 2007 graduate of Lutheran North High School, gathered for a vigil for the man Tuesday evening.

Martin, 32, was shot outside a St. Charles bar, Dec. 26. He died from his wounds, Jan. 2.

Rolandis Woodland said Martin was his best friend. They’ve known each other since Woodland was 8 years old.

“He always played a significant role in my life,” said Woodland. “He was our quarterback in peewee football and a point guard all the way up until high school. Just always a leader, great young man.”

Security video captured the moment when Martin was shot in the 200 block of north Main Street in St. Charles. He died in a hospital less than a week later.

“His family, everybody is dealing with it," Woodland said. "That’s what I’m concerned with right now — his mom and his son, Cash. We’re trying to put Cash in a better position like LaRico would have.”

Woodland said Martin’s friends have established a GoFundMe page for his family.

Before Martin died, Marcell Foster, 26, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Updated charges are expected. A probable cause statement states that a police officer observed Foster point a pistol at the victim and shoot several times. It goes on to say that in an audio statement, Foster stated, “I shot a guy.”

The probable cause statement also said it happened following an altercation where Foster’s nephew was allegedly punched by Martin.

Woodland focuses on the man he knew.