Friends, classmates gather to remember man killed in Main Street St. Charles shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Friends and classmates of LaRico Martin, a 2007 graduate of Lutheran North High School, gathered for a vigil for the man Tuesday evening.
Martin, 32, was shot outside a St. Charles bar, Dec. 26. He died from his wounds, Jan. 2.
Rolandis Woodland said Martin was his best friend. They’ve known each other since Woodland was 8 years old.
“He always played a significant role in my life,” said Woodland. “He was our quarterback in peewee football and a point guard all the way up until high school. Just always a leader, great young man.”
Security video captured the moment when Martin was shot in the 200 block of north Main Street in St. Charles. He died in a hospital less than a week later.
“His family, everybody is dealing with it," Woodland said. "That’s what I’m concerned with right now — his mom and his son, Cash. We’re trying to put Cash in a better position like LaRico would have.”
Woodland said Martin’s friends have established a GoFundMe page for his family.
Before Martin died, Marcell Foster, 26, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Updated charges are expected. A probable cause statement states that a police officer observed Foster point a pistol at the victim and shoot several times. It goes on to say that in an audio statement, Foster stated, “I shot a guy.”
The probable cause statement also said it happened following an altercation where Foster’s nephew was allegedly punched by Martin.
Woodland focuses on the man he knew.
“At this point in his life he was coaching,” he said. “He was ready to tackle collegiate basketball coaching, teaming up with a partner of ours. He was a hard worker and ready to take off.”