Man arrested by downtown St. Louis bike officer after armed robbery

Police said Charles Kelly, 22, had a gun and some of the victims' stolen property when he was taken into custody.

ST. LOUIS — A man accused of robbing two people in downtown St. Louis late Friday night faces criminal charges, police said Sunday.

Charles Kelly, 22, has been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. No bond was allowed for the case, court records said.

Police said Kelly and an unknown partner in crime robbed two people at gunpoint around 11:50 p.m. Friday near the Enterprise Center, at South 16th Street and Clark Avenue.

The victims told police a man wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and a satchel was one of the two men who robbed them. They described the second suspect as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and a black backpack.

A downtown bike police officer saw the suspects walking on Washington Avenue toward 10th Street and attempted to stop the suspects. They both immediately ran in different directions.

The officer pursued the man with the satchel, later identified as Kelly, and detained him with help from other officers responding to the area. Kelly had a gun and some of the victims' stolen property when he was taken into custody.

Both victims identified the man detained by police as one of the two men who robbed them.

The second suspect, the man wearing a black backpack, was able to flee and remains at large. The case is ongoing, an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.