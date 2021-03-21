Man dies at hospital from gunshot wound to head

Homicide investigates the shooting that occurred late Saturday near 1400 block of Semple Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A man died from a gunshot wound to his head after being dropped off at the hospital late Saturday, according to police.

Investigation revealed that the victim, Anthony Stanley, 34, of the 300 block of Chapel Ridge in Hazelwood, was shot while sitting inside his vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, at the 1400 block of Semple Avenue.